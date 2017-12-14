EARLY BIRDS: There’ll be no rest for those headed to Europe for men’s, with Paris closing the gap with Milan. According to a provisional calendar released by the Chambre Syndicale on Thursday Paris Men’s Week will now open a day earlier, on Jan. 16, albeit kicking off at 5 p.m.

The week’s opening acts are four young brands: Palomo Spain, France’s Nïuku, Belgian-Kurdish label Namacheko and Germany’s GmbH, with all but Namacheko presenting on the official calendar for the first time.

As reported, other new additions to the official Paris Men’s runway schedule, due to wrap on Jan. 21, include Vetements and Dunhill London.

Off-White will be returning to Paris after showing in Florence in June as a special guest of the 92nd edition of international men’s wear trade show Pitti Uomo, with Sweden’s Acne Studios also making a return.

New highlights on the official presentation lineup include Myar, the solo project of Andrea Rosso, son of entrepreneur Renzo Rosso and the creative director of Diesel licenses, as well as cult Japanese label Takahiromiyashita the Soloist, which earlier in the month will stage a runway show back-to-back with Undercover as fellow guest designers of Pitti Uomo, marking its first show outside of Japan.

Other brands opting for the presentation format this season include Arthur Avellano, Ambush, Amiri, Editions M.R, Nicolas Andreas Taralis, Sadak, Undercover and Yang Li.

Among other calendar shifts, New York Men’s Day will now move slightly to abut the women’s shows, creating one big dual-gender event Feb. 5 to 14.

For the event’s sixth edition, its organizer, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, has shifted the dates slightly to Feb. 5 through 7. NYFW: Women’s will directly follow, running from Feb. 8 through 14.