NEW ERA: The Paris City Hall-backed fashion museum Palais Galliera has named Miren Arzalluz to succeed long-time director Olivier Saillard in January.

The Spaniard brings a dozen years of experience in fashion conservation to the position, including eight years at the helm of the Cristobal Balenciaga Foundation, noted Bruno Julliard, deputy head of Paris Musées. Arzalluz has a fashion history degree from the Courtauld Institute of Art in London and worked on a number of fashion exhibits over the years, including “Fashion Mix.”

Outgoing director Saillard has directed the institution since May 2010, overseeing dozens of exhibits and the museum’s renovation as well as bulking up its collections with the creation of the Vogue Paris Foundation in 2014. He launched a second phase of renovation of the Palais Galliera’s permanent galleries, funded by Chanel, scheduled for completion in 2019.

The fashion curator and historian was appointed artistic director of the upscale cobbler J.M. Weston in June, a position he will take up in January.

“His exceptional exhibits and partnerships with designers have contributed to reinforcing the position of Paris in the fashion universe. He has given a new life to the Museum of Fashion of the city of Paris, which was considerably enriched and enhanced under his direction,” said Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo in a statement.