JEWELRY BOX: Fans of Aurélie Bidermann should check out the designer’s new fine jewelry store on Rue Royale. The charming pint-sized space was designed by Italian architect Fabrizio Casiraghi in collaboration with the Atelier Franck Durand, with terra-cotta tiles among its features.

On display are pieces from her new Mexico-inspired jewelry collection (think oversized globed cuffs, hoop earrings and beaded bracelets in turquoise or lapis lazuli) alongside items from the permanent line, intermingling with a selection of design objects and flea-market finds.

— Katya Foreman

Aurélie Bidermann

14 Rue Royale, 75008

Open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tel.: +33-1-42-60-54-01

BREAKFAST CLUB: For breakfast appointments, check out Claus Estermann’s new Saint-Germain-des-Prés outpost, a more intimate spin on his Palais-Royal address with a Bauhaus-inspired interior by Fabrizio Casiraghi. There are pale green banquettes and elegant long gold mirrors.

The 20-seater space offers house classics like the rösti with marinated salmon and fresh cream. New dishes include tartines topped with Stracciatella cream, mashed beans and crunchy vegetables, and a healthy bowl mixing spinach, black radish, pumpkin seeds, poached egg, chicken and avocado. Those with a sweet tooth can sample the brioche with pear compote perfumed with orange blossom water or the scrummy almond milk chia pudding with honey, banana and nuts.

— Katya Foreman

Claus Saint-Germain

2 Rue Clément, 75006

Tel.: +33-1-55-26-95-10

Open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BACKSTAGE REFRESHMENT: Carven has refurbished its Left Bank flagship to reflect the brand’s new style, carving out a fresh space with a behind-the-scenes feel. Lined with wood paneling, the uncluttered store is meant to project an archivist’s environment, offering an alternative to a high-gloss industry. The renovations included adding a dressing room on the ground level of the 700-square-foot boutique, which also has more than 530 square feet below, at the basement level, with additional dressing rooms. The boutique showcases the first collection of creative director Serge Ruffieux.

— Mimosa Spencer

Carven

13 Rue de Grenelle, 75007

Tel.: +33-1-42-22-24-93

Open: Monday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Closed Sunday

THREE’S A PARTY: Just as couture is specific to Paris, so too are these three art exhibitions taking place in the French capital right now.

At the Centre Pompidou 130 pieces are on display to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the death of French sculptor César. From his famous car compressions to his fascinating foam expansions, the show emphasizes the seriality and monumentality of his international oeuvre.

Meanwhile, the Musée d’Orsay examines the graphic connection between words and images with an exhibit focused on the 1936 essay by Paul Valéry on dance-obsessed painter Edgar Degas. Drawings and notebooks are juxtaposed to convey the strength and artistic wealth of the two men’s long-lasting friendship.

Conceptual artist Sophie Calle found the perfect place to invite fellow sculptor Serena Carone for an unprecedented dialogue on contemporary art: the quirky Museum of Hunting and Nature. New works have been especially created for the occasion, taking advantage of the museum’s spaces and interacting with the local fauna there. It also includes several of her past creations, which are gathered together for the first time in 15 years.

— Anne-Aymone Gheerbrant

“César — The Retrospective,” through March 26

Centre Pompidou

Place Georges Pompidou, 75004

Tel.: +33-1-44-78-12-33

Open Wednesday to Monday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Degas Danse Dessin — Tribute to Degas With Paul Valéry,” through Feb. 25

Musée d’Orsay

1 Rue de la Légion d’Honneur, 75007

Tel.: +33-1-40-49-48-14

Open Tuesday to Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. Friday to Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Sophie Calle and Her Guest Serena Carone — Beau Doublé, Monsieur le Marquis!” through Feb. 11

Musée de la Chasse et de la Nature

62 Rue des Archives, 75003

Tel.: +33-1-53-01-92-40

Open Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.