UPSCALE INDUSTRIAL: Balenciaga’s new Avenue Montaigne boutique features warehouse conveyor rails, industrial lighting and velvet benches set against traces of the past, including a crumbled chimney space and ornate molding. The store also displays artwork by Mark Jenkins. With the new factory look on the high-end avenue also comes a new service for the label: Customers can pick up purchases in the store that they pre-ordered on the brand’s web site. — Mimosa Spencer

Balenciaga

57 Avenue Montaigne, 75008

Tel: +33-1-86-76-65-00

Open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

HOME AWAY FROM HOME: Specializing in Mediterranean-inspired dishes using seasonal ingredients, this 170-seater brasserie located inside the Palais de Tokyo, which replaces Tokyo Eat, is the latest brainchild of Quixotic Projects. (The group behind hipster Parisian eateries including Candelaria, Le Mary Celeste, Hero and Glass.)

Helming the stove is Preston Miller, while dishes can be washed down with mostly natural wines, artisanal cocktails and local beers. Conceived by Lina Ghotmeh, the site’s eco-friendly design has a raw edge. — Katya Foreman

Les Grands Verres

Palais de Tokyo

13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75016

Tel.: +33-1-85-53-03-61

Open daily except Tuesday, noon to 2:30 p.m. and 7 to 11 p.m. Cocktail bar is open noon to 2 a.m. and weekend brunch, noon to 4 p.m.

SNEAK PEAK: Robert Clergerie has opened its flagship boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré featuring a new design style mixing sharp geometric features with soft hues and curves. The starkness of a shiny, black-and-white checked floor and dark turquoise settees comes in the form of beige walls lined with displays of the brand’s new 326 collection, including a silver and blue, leather and Lycra sneaker available only in the location. The site offers a preview of the style of the shoemaker’s upcoming Madison Avenue address, due to open later this year. — Mimosa Spencer

Clergerie

326 Rue Saint-Honoré, 75001

Tel: +33-1-40-20-43-80

Open from Sept. 25 to 30: Monday to Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Otherwise Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BIG APPLE TRANSPLANT: Kate Spade New York is breaking ground on Rue Saint-Honoré, bringing augmented reality to its two-story Paris flagship selling handbags, accessories and stationery. To celebrate the new boutique with a tony address, the label is encouraging visitors to head elsewhere — to places recommended by influencers Adenorah, Natacha Birds and Anna Dawson. Joy Walks is what the label has dubbed its special tour of the French capital through an interactive map. The label’s app will overlay a user’s phone camera with unexpected scenes like pink flamingos on the river Seine. — Mimosa Spencer

Kate Spade New York

418 Rue Saint-Honoré, 75008

Tel: +33-1-40-26-96-07

Open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m to 7 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

MIX AND MATCH: The Cod House — a Japanese tapas/cocktail bar, seating 60 — is the latest eatery to be opened in Paris by the Black Code Group, owner of the Orient Extrême, Kinugawa and Yoko restaurants.

The decor here is an East-West fusion, including swirling Japanese lantern-like light fixtures, exposed pipes and soft benches strewn with pillows. The menu has a similar cross-cultural melding, with the likes of edamame, mandarin crepes with braised beef, and strip loin with spicy karami sauce. The drinks list is long and varied, comprised of artisanal Japanese liquors, beers, plus tequilas, whiskies and rums, to quench any thirst.

Also now boasting a new Japanese cocktail bar, on its ground floor, is Kinugawa Vendôme. Revamped this summer, the storied restaurant still has a sushi bar and restaurant upstairs. — Jennifer Weil

The Cod House

1 Rue de Condé, 75006

Tel.: +33-1-42-49-36-08

Open Monday to Saturday, noon to 2 a.m.

A TIGER IN THE MARAIS: Kenzo took its favorite feline to a new store in the 3rd Arrondissement, prominently displaying a colorful and ferocious tapestry tiger by French artist Olivier Colombard. Interior designer Fabrizio Casiraghi used neon lights, lacquered floor-to-ceiling wooden panels and linoleum flooring to create a pop and residential look for the address. The nearly 1,300-square-foot space will display a smattering of vintage pieces – a first for the brand – among the new clothing collections, as well as some exclusive items.

– Mimosa Spencer

Kenzo

120 Rue Vieille du Temple, 75003

Tel: +33-1-40-09-56-83

Open Monday to Sunday, 11 a.m to 7:30 p.m.

GREEN THEME: Tata Harper has a new home in Paris. The executive behind the eponymous natural luxury skin-care brand is opening a treatment room in Le Bristol Paris hotel’s spa, her first in the French capital, on Oct. 1.

Here, clients can come for beauty protocols conceived especially for the hotel, done with the 100 percent natural products from the Tata Harper skin-care range. The treatment menu includes The Pure Perfection: Head-to-Toe Detox Body Treatment, a 130-minute protocol (for 350 euros) using a blend of ginger, fennel and turmeric; a mask/body wrap to purify skin, and then formulas to help boost microcirculation and for nourishment.

The 280-square-foot treatment room, with a lounge, was designed by Yann Le Coadic and Alessandro Scotto. It comes with a green floral motif, meant to reflect Le Bristol’s garden and the farm in Vermont where Harper’s organic ingredients are culled. — Jennifer Weil

Tata Harper at Le Bristol Paris

112 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008

Tel.: +33-1-53-43-41-67

Open daily, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. By reservation only.

RAW INGREDIENTS: From being able to order an avocado on toast at 11 a.m., or a burger at 4 p.m., to free international calls, complementary light breakfast bags and a shop selling items priced on par with the local supermarket, the new Paris outpost of London’s The Hoxton hotel will speak to travelers after style, flexible service and function.

Housed in a sprawling 18th-century hôtel particulier in Paris’ Sentier district, the impressive site boasts an intimate Morocco-themed cocktail bar and bustling brasserie, Rivié, named after the site’s first owner, Etienne Rivié, an adviser to Louis XV.

There’s also a cocktail bar in the entrance, and the reception area is hidden, while the super-stylish rooms are inspired by Parisian apartments — think parquet flooring, moldings and atelier-inspired bathrooms with homely touches. The hotel’s 171 rooms range from 99 euros to 599 euros a night. — Katya Foreman

Rivié at The Hoxton

30-32 Rue du Sentier, 75002

+33-1-85-65-75-00

Open Sunday to Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

ARTSY PARIS: Fall brings fashion week and myriad new art exhibitions to the City of Light.

As the Fondation Louis Vuitton is about to showcase the MoMA collections, the Musée Maillol hosts creations from another major New York institution, the Whitney Museum of American Art. “Pop Art — Icons That Matter” offers a good overview of the artistic movement with 60 works from post-war American artists, such as Jasper Johns and George Segal. White sculptures of the latter are also on display at the Galerie Templon, making up the first retrospective of the artist in France in 20 years.

Another fascinating collection — this time private — has traveled from Denmark to the Musée Jacquemart-André. The unique selection of Impressionist and post-Impressionist French art was acquired between 1916 and 1918 by Wilhelm and Henny Hanson, and displayed to the public in their mansion Ordrupgaard.

Pastels are examined at the Petit Palais with an exceptional exhibit bringing together 130 works by the likes of Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Odilon Redon.

Across the street at the Grand Palais there’s the Irving Penn retrospective over from the Metropolitan Museum. The exhaustive showcase explores the career of the fashion photographer through all genres.

The first exhibit of the new musical hall in Paris’ western suburb Boulogne-Billancourt celebrates opera singer Maria Callas on the 40th anniversary of her death.

Invisible man Liu Bolin plays hide and seek again in the French capital with two shows. At the Maison Européenne de la Photographie, the Chinese artist is the subject of a retrospective that displays his works thematically. Meanwhile, the Paris Beijing gallery focuses on the performer’s environmental engagement with photos of him in France, China and India. — Anne-Aymone Gheerbrant

“Pop Art – Icons That Matter,” through Jan. 21

Musée Maillol, 61 Rue de Grenelle, 75007

Tel.:+33-1-42-22-57-25

Open Saturday to Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.. and Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“George Segal,” through Oct. 28

Galerie Templon

30 Rue Beaubourg, 75003

Tel.: +33-1-42-72-14-10

Open Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“The Hansen’s Secret Garden — The Ordrupgaard’s Collection,” through Jan. 22

Musée Jacquemart-André

158 Boulevard Haussmann, 75008

Tel.: +33-1-45-62-11-59

Open Monday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The Art of Pastel: From Degas to Redon,” through April 8

Petit Palais

Avenue Winston Churchill, 75008

Tel.: +33-1-53-43-40-00

Open Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Irving Penn,” through Jan. 29

Grand Palais

Galeries Nationales, Clemenceau entrance, 75008

Tel.: +33-1-44-13-17-17

Open Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Thursday to Monday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Maria by Callas — The Exhibition,” through Dec. 14

La Seine Musicale

Ile Seguin, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

Tel.: +33-1-74-34-54-00

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Liu Bolin Ghost Stories,” through Oct. 29

Maison Européenne de la Photographie

5-7 Rue de Fourcy, 75004

Tel.: +33-1-44-78-75-00

Open Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“Liu Bolin Revealing Disappearance,” through Oct. 28

Galerie Paris-Beijing

62 Rue de Turbigo, 75003

Tel.: +33-1-42-74-32-36

Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ROOFTOP WITH A VIEW: Tucked behind its Haussmannian facade, the 70-room, four-star Hôtel National des Arts et Métiers serves refined Italian comfort food in a sleek, modern setting. Interior designer Raphael Navot brought polished mineral surfaces with touches of wood and jungle greenery to the hotel, one of the latest addresses in the French capital.

Guests and outside visitors — when there’s room — can sip a beer and have a bite while taking in the view from the rooftop terrace, between 7 and 11 p.m. The hotel’s herbarium-themed cocktail lounge, open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., serves drinks concocted by Oscar Quagliarini with aromatic ingredients. A Venice-style tapas bar, open daily from 11 a.m. until midnight, and upscale trattoria complete the culinary choices.

Rooms range from 300 euros to 1,500 euros. — Mimosa Spencer

Hôtel National des Arts et Metiers

243 Rue Saint-Martin, 75003

Tel: +33-1-80-97-22-80

GREEN CORNER: Ladurée is stepping away from sugar but not sweetness with a charming new location on the Left Bank. The eatery named Picnic offers savory delicacies on the menu, including sandwiches, salads and soups made with locally sourced and mostly organic ingredients that can be accompanied by herb infused waters and healthy juices.

While the focus is on seasonal fruits and vegetables, here it’s still possible to end a meal with a macaroon — it is Ladurée, after all. — Anne-Aymone Gheerbrant

Picnic

Paris Beaugrenelle

16 Rue Linois, 75015

Tel.: +33-1-42-27-14-95

Open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.