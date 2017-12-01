CREATIVE PURSUITS: Pat McGrath is the latest name added to the list of female creatives to be honored at the Fashion Awards in London on Dec. 4.

The makeup artist will receive this year’s Isabella Blow Award for her contributions to the fashion and beauty industries. She is joining the likes of Stella McCartney, Donatella Versace and Maria Grazia Chiuri, who are all to receive recognitions as part of this year’s ceremony.

McCartney will be honored with a new accolade, the Special Recognition Award for Innovation, for her commitment to sustainability, while Chiuri will be this year’s recipient of the Swarovski Award for championing feminism in fashion. Versace is set to receive the Fashion Icon award.

McGrath has been in the limelight a lot this year. Earlier in 2017, she launched a full product range under her label Pat McGrath Labs and was also named British Vogue’s beauty editor at large.

Previous recipients of the Isabella Blow Award, which celebrates creativity, include Nick Knight, Bruce Weber, Edward Enninful and Amanda Harlech.