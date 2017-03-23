STARWATCHING: Watches aren’t all that’s on show at Baselworld.

Guests at the watch and jewelry fair in Switzerland jostled for a glimpse of former “Grey’s Anatomy” star Patrick Dempsey at the Tag Heuer booth, where he premiered a short film for the brand that he directed and appears in, while Bulgari introduced its latest global watch ambassador, Spanish model Jon Kortajarena.

At a packed press conference on Thursday, Dempsey was flanked by Tag Heuer chief executive officer Jean-Claude Biver and Jack Heuer, the great-grandson of the founder and honorary chairman of the Swiss watchmaker, which is owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

“To Jack,” Dempsey’s black-and-white short film, shows the actor — a friend of the brand and keen car racer — looking pensive as he drives a vintage open-topped MGA sports car across a striking California landscape, to a jazz soundtrack by Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah.

The film features the Autoavia, a legendary Heuer timepiece originally designed for cars and planes, and now revived.

“I had to stay calm to realize the vision,” said Dempsey, best known for his role as neurosurgeon Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd on “Grey’s Anatomy,” in words that echoed the brand’s tag line ‘Don’t Crack Under Pressure.’

“I’d really love to do more,” he added. “And we will. There’s more coming.”

On Wednesday night, Bulgari — another LVMH brand — had Kortajarena join a group including Jasmine Sanders, aka Golden Barbie, and Caroline Vreeland — the brand’s digital ambassadors — as well as actors Laura Harrier and Kris Wu.

Kortajarena wore Bulgari’s newest world-record breaking timepiece, the Octo Finissimo Automatic, featuring what the brand claims is the thinnest automatic movement on the market.

“It is made of titanium and you can feel how ultra-thin and light it is, just 5.15-mm. thick, it almost feels like part of my skin when it is on,” he said in a statement. Kortajarena was previously the face of the brand’s Aqua Amara fragrance.

