CULTURE CLUB: Patrizio Bertelli has received a Master Honoris Causa from Centro Universitario di Organizzazione Aziendale Business School, which celebrates six decades in business. “We must leverage culture and education and not compromise with sterile pragmatism because without culture and education you go nowhere,” said Bertelli, chief executive officer of Prada SpA, receiving the honor at Altavilla Vicentina, outside of Vicenza, Italy, on Monday evening.

Federico Visentin, president of CUOA Business School, which each year counts around 10,000 students and has a total of 4,500 Master Alumni, emphasized the institution’s collaboration with more than 2,500 companies, of which 100 are partners and supporters.

Bertelli underscored that the Prada group counts 18 plants in Italy that produce directly through an integrated system. He said that the average age of its employees is 36 and that it counts 12,000 employees, of which 3,500 work in the plants in Italy. “We have become a mature company and our new challenge is to identify elements of innovation and renovation,” said the executive. “Culture and education must be placed before technology. Italians must stop feeling sorry for themselves and seek alibis to justify a lack of entrepreneurial activities. Italy today, even with its contradictions, is much better than in the Seventies. We must be very proud to be Italian, born in this country at the center of the Mediterranean: we have a cultural background that has been transmitted by our history and this knowledge has enriched us with a sixth sense.”