HANSEN TO BE REPPED BY DNA: Patti Hansen has been signed by DNA Model Management. The modeling agency will handle Hansen for all endorsements in the fashion and beauty industries.

The 62-year-old Hansen, who is married to Keith Richards, was discovered at the age of 16 in New York and quickly became a fixture in the modeling world. First represented by Wilhelmina Models, Hansen appeared on the covers of Vogue, Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Seventeen and Harper’s Bazaar, and also fronted several major ad campaigns, including being the face of Calvin Klein in 1979.

Hansen left the modeling world in the Eighties and launched an acting career, appearing in Peter Bogdanovich’s “They All Laughed,” and later, Larry Peerce’s “Hard to Hold.” She returned to modeling in 1987, appearing in Revlon’s ad campaign, photographed by Richard Avedon, which had the tag line, “The world’s most unforgettable women wear Revlon.”

A book about Hansen’s career and her impact on the fashion world is coming out this fall. Written by Ivan Shaw and published by Abrams, ”Patti Hansen: A Portrait” explores how she earlier served as a muse to a crop of new, up-and-coming photographers such as Arthur Elgort and Patrick Demarchelier, while also working with well-established photographers such as Helmut Newton.