Paul Andrew’s concept for Salvatore Ferragamo will air its first designs next week but only to insiders.

The Italian brand’s first-ever design director dedicated to footwear will preview his pre-fall 2017 — in New York next Thursday. But images of the collection are embargoed until product hits retail shelves in May.

Andrew hinted at what’s to come in a statement to WWD: “My concept for the collection was simply to highlight the fundamentals that made Salvatore such a profound and groundbreaking presence in his field and to express those values through designs that are relevant to a new generation of strong, discerning women.”

Andrew was tipped for the post in August, as first reported by WWD. At the time, the shoe designer — an alumnus of Donna Karan and Anne Klein — had numerous consulting contracts, while also operating his own namesake brand for men and women.

At his New York Fashion Week presentation in September, Andrew revealed to WWD that he had cut all consulting work in order to focus on his label and the tasks ahead at Ferragamo. Andrew had been consulting for Via Spiga, Rosie Assoulin, Caroline Herrera and others.

Andrew’s appointment at Ferragamo is just one facet of a brand seeing many changes. Earlier last August, chief executive offer Michele Norsa left the label, succeeded by Furla ceo Eraldo Poletto.

Ferragamo creative director Massimiliano Giornetti departed the label last March, after 16 years with the brand. While Giornetti had previously led all of the label’s categories, Ferragamo said in November that Fulvio Rigoni was to become its women’s ready-to-wear design director and Guillaume Meilland its men’s ready to wear design director.

Speaking about Ferragamo’s trio of designers, Poletto said: “I am convinced that the work of these three designers, each with his own unique background but all united by their love of beautiful design and an immense, innate creativity in the service of research and innovation, will contribute to further strengthen our brand’s image, which the company has always developed upon the foundation of its internationalism. Each of the three new designers was selected for his ability to interpret the DNA of this brand which will continue to dictate how its identity is shaped in the light of its heritage and iconic style.”