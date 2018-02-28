Paul Andrew is hopping on the customizable bandwagon.

The shoe designer this week introduced a personalization program, where consumers can add their own touch to three of his most popular styles. Brands from Fendi and Nike to Diesel and Tod’s have found success with similar initiatives.

Andrew’s customization program is exclusively available through Farfetch. His Rhea flat, Rhea 55-millimeter kitten heel and his Ankara orb heel shoes can be covered in an array of unique fabrics and embellishments.

Prices start at $690 and run up to $2,500 for pairs covered in exotic skins. Depending on the style, consumers have jurisdiction over the color and fabric of a shoe’s vamp, heel tip and slingback. Materials available include patent leather, grosgrain, python, crocodile and suede.

Andrew said a customization program “is something I’ve been thinking about for quite a long time — it’s a natural progression in the business. I’m consistently receiving requests for customized shoes through social media, from excellent clients, a lot of brides, all in need of something really special.”

The designer, also creative director for Ferragamo’s women’s assortment, said of the growing trend for customization: “I think it’s really interesting at this point to offer the customer something they can’t find elsewhere, a special shoe someone created themselves that’s incredibly personal. Offering this technology feels like a meaningful way to engage with consumers.”

Andrew said he does not have initial projections for how much customized product could eventually comprise his business. The designer did note: “Who can say? I think it’s something I’ve gotten a lot of requests for in the past couple years. I’m hoping it will add a lot of incremental business to my bottom line.”