PAIRING UP: Paul Smith’s most recent eyewear collaboration is a tribute to his close friend Tony Gross, the co-founder of Cutler and Gross who died in March. It will debut during the designer’s spring-summer 2019 show during Paris Fashion Week.

It is the latest in a series of eyewear collaborations that Smith has done, which includes ones with Oliver Peoples and Oakley. “I’ve always had enormous admiration for Cutler and Gross. Before we sadly lost him this year, Tony Gross was a personal friend of mine,” said Smith.

The unisex, limited-edition frames come in eight color options such as purple, tortoiseshell and classic black. The sunglasses will retail at 300 pounds and be available for purchase immediately following the show.

The sleek, square frames were produced by hand at Cutler and Gross’ Italian factory, and the design reflects both brands. “They have been designed to symbolize the meeting of both brands’ DNA, based on the same love of handcrafted, thoughtful design,” said Marie Wilkinson, creative director of Cutler and Gross.