BACK IN FLORENCE: Paul Smith is returning to Pitti Uomo for a second season to present the spring 2018 collection of PS by Paul Smith, his secondary label that was first launched in the Florence trade fair last January.

The designer said the big variety of brands and industry professionals Pitti Uomo draws together was one of the main reasons he decided to accept Pitti chief executive officer Raffaello Napoleone’s invitation to participate in the event for a second time: “Pitti is a great platform because it has such diversity both in terms of the brands presented and the people who attend from all over the world. Wandering around the Fortezza you can see everything from beautiful classic shoes to more directional and contemporary fashion.”

The new line continues to build on the contemporary, sporty aesthetic established during the brand’s first outing, with a focus on functional clothes that “people can really live their lives in.” There are plenty of striped jersey knits and track suit bottoms which reference Smith’s love of cycling, as well as windproof jackets and every-day sneakers. For spring, the designer also added more denim styles, as well as playful prints, which are featured all over messenger bags, shirts and T-shirts.

“PS is a true diffusion collection boasting all the signatures of Paul Smith; strong print, lots of bright color and unexpected details,” Smith added. “For spring 2018, you’ll see a focus on denim in lots of washes and shapes, sportswear-inspired pieces and a confident use of a new Octopus print. My love of cycling also comes through in the use of stripes, in racing jersey inspired knitwear with high necks and zips and a new messenger bag shape which I love.”

Among the highlights in the range are classic tailored jackets, re-created using nylon and sports fastenings and trousers in tailoring cloth but with elasticated cuffs and cargo pant style pockets.

The presentation of the new PS range will be held on Wednesday at the Fortezza de Basso.