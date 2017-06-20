TESTING 777: Paul & Shark presented its “7 Days to Test 777” project in Milan to prove that its three-layer technical jacket is the lightest and thinnest in the world, with the help of American athlete Erik Conover.

The technical fabric — breathable, windproof and with a high resistance to water pressure — is made of 7 denier nylon ripstop, 7 denier backside tricot and a 7-micron membrane. The Shark 777 capsule includes a jacket, a sweatshirt, a T-shirt, a cap and swimming costume. This is part of the group’s #Sharkhub project marked by special fabrics and unique technical performance.

A surfer and passionate about extreme sports, Conover shares his adventures and travels on social media and did so also for Paul & Shark’s test, which included seven activities in seven days in seven different locations in Norway, including surfing; kite surfing; rafting; exploring an ice cave; cycling; driving on Atlanterhavsveien (the Atlantic Ocean Road), dubbed the most dangerous in the world, and sailing near the strait with the strongest tidal currents globally, the Saltstraumen Maelstrom.

Owner and chief executive officer Andrea Dini said the brand “has always been connected to performance and challenges in the water, starting from our sailing heritage. We’ve had so many evolutions that it seemed fabulous to be able to accelerate on this with a weaver in Osaka and a five-year exclusive.”

Conover said that the trip was “one of the most intense and most exciting experiences” of his life. Needless to say, he gave his stamp of approval to the fabric. “I was trying to keep dry as much as possible and this definitely worked.”