SNEAK PEAK: Nigel Cabourn, who practically lives and breathes vintage and utilitarian outerwear, has teamed with Peak Performance, the sporty Swedish lifestyle brand, on a collection of 20 unisex ski and outerwear pieces inspired by the Swedish army uniform, circa World War Two.

The collection, Peak Performance for Nigel Cabourn, spans sturdy – and stylish – performance clothing done in black, olive and navy, with a punch of burnt orange, and a camouflage pattern.

It’s the first-ever collaboration for Peak Performance, which is owned by IC Group, the publicly quoted parent of Tiger of Sweden and By Malene Birger, which is based in Denmark.

Ski wear is tricky: The slopes are awash in garish patterns, unnatural color combinations and frumpy pants. It’s all about as attractive as ski boots on the streets of the city.

The Cabourn for Peak Performance collaboration is a whole different story: The silhouettes are oversized and bold – and in colors and shapes that look modern.

The key piece is a black sheepskin coat that hits mid-thigh, with big patch pockets on the sides. It’s based on a vintage Swedish army coat, although the original ones were white, to match the snow.

There are also oversized smock tops with hoods and pockets, a lightweight parka with a built-in backpack, and a bomber-style quilted puffer.

Pants are slouchy with a cool, streetwear feel – and they’re made for movement. There’s also a pair of quilted overalls, based on an early Sixties style that Mt. Everest climbers wore.

Cabourn, who has collaborated with many a brand, including Fred Perry and Eddie Bauer, said the 12-month project involved multiple research trips to the Swedish Army Museum in Stockholm and close work with the product development teams at Peak.

Prices range from 240 pounds, or $300, for a cotton and wool blend fleece cardigan to 1,700 pounds, or $2,101, for the sheepskin. It will be sold through Peak Performance and Cabourn shops, and multi-brand retailers in the U.K.