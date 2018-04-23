As extension of their #loveitliveit campaign, Pepsi is partnering with four fashion brands in celebration of the international game of football. The Art of Football capsule collection includes a worldwide group of brands including Anteater from Russia, Le Specs from Australia, Boohoo and Umbro from the U.K. and New Era from the U.S.

“Pop culture acumen — from sport and music to art and culture — is embedded in our Pepsi brand identity,” explained Natalia Filippociants, PepsiCo. senior marketing director. “Football is the world’s game and that culture and lifestyle goes beyond where and how we watch the game to how we love and live the game.”

The collection, which includes a range of streetwear apparel and accessories, including shorts, T-shirts, iPhone cases, backpacks and sunglasses, will be available beginning May 21 online and at retailers where the partner brands are sold.

The partnership also incorporates the artwork of emerging contemporary artists including Bicicleta Sam Freio, DXTR, Kim Sielbeck, DIYE and Iain Macarthur. “[This collection] brings the spirit and energy of football off the pitch and into lifestyle apparel and accessories,” Filippociants added.