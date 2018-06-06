UNDER THE TUSCAN SUN: A bike and a few beers are all some need for a summer outing, and Peroni Nastro Azzurro and Martone Cycling Co. are helping to set them on their way.

The limited-edition Martone for Peroni bicycle is a first for the Italy’s top-ranked beer. The 50-cm. step-through two-wheeler has a sleek white frame with a seat and rubber wheel treads in Peroni’s signature blue, and a more translucent blue in the Lucite pedals. There are also red handlebar grips and Martone’s signature red chain.

The $895 26-pound bicycle is available exclusively in the U.S. through Martone Cycling’s site. A sweepstakes is also under way through Aug. 31 for U.S. residents who are 21 and older. Designed in New York, Martone steel alloy and aluminum bikes are crafted in Taiwan. Martone referenced Federico Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita” as a source of inspiration in a phone interview. His Perone-authorized wheels have an architectural basket that is designed with picnicking in mind.

For the Peroni project, a video was shot in southern California. To give the footage an air of authenticity, Martone assembled a bike on the spot. His intent was to show the bicycle’s craftsmanship and how people are going back to basics. To accentuate that last point, a group of cyclist friends — not actors — were hired. Their take on a summer hangout in a Silver Lake loft and then on El Redondo Beach are meant to be the real deal, while accentuating the simple life is a good life, Martone said. In addition, the collaboration is meant to underscore the power that brands have on people’s personal style — whether that be Martone or Peroni. “What could be better in summer?” Martone asked.

His Italian heritage added another layer of warmth to the project. He said, “It feels like a celebration of the good life and a reminder to enjoy the simple pleasures. In the end, that’s all that matters.”

Meanwhile, Peroni’s U.S. marketing director David Schmid said both brands celebrate the Italian lifestyle and craftsmanship. He said, “We’ll bring a little taste of the easy and subtly sophisticated Italian summer to America.”

Just a few weeks ago the House of Peroni kicked off an incubator initiative that will offer eight designers across women’s wear and men’s wear each a mentorship program and a fashion residency at a studio in London. Martone just signed his own new talent — fitness instructor and model Luccas Torres is now an ambassador for the cycling brand. His first assignment will be to pedal whiskey through Zurich’s Style Ride tech weekend.