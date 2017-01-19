Salvatore Ferragamo’s name is generally associated with Florence, but photographer Peter Lindbergh traveled further south, to Sicily, to shoot the brand’s spring campaign.

Taormina’s rugged coast and lush gardens stand out in the background for the ads, which are fronted by Lily Aldridge, Andrés Velencoso and McKenna Hellam.

As if unaware of the camera, the models are caught chatting in a friendly manner.

Shown as singles and spreads, the new campaign breaks globally in January.

The women’s spring collection was the first designed by Fulvio Rigoni. A team designed the men’s spring line, ahead of the appointment of Guillaume Meilland, who now is in charge of that division, and who unveiled his first collection last weekend in Milan.

Ferragamo also conceived a video directed by Stephen Kidd.