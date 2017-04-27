MARINO’S PEN AND INK: Peter Marino is bringing his rock style to the world of writing instruments.

The architect/artist has collaborated with Caran d’Ache, a Swiss writing instruments firm, to develop five different pens: A Peter Marino Varius roller that retails for $1,100; a ballpoint for $1,000; fountain pen for $1,250; special-edition roller pen for $2,150, and special-edition fountain pen for $2,650. The collection launches next week.

The special-edition pens, for example, feature calf leather combined with hand-lacing that goes through rhodium and silver-coated eyelets. These pens are numbered 1/150, which refers to the address of the architect’s studio in Manhattan: 150 East 58th Street. The cab is topped by a silver-plated rhodium-coated skull with black onyx eyes, reminiscent of the rings that adorn Marino’s fingers. The rhodium, silver-coat cap bears Marino’s signature. The nib is made from 18-karat, rhodium-plated solid gold.

The Varius writing instruments are an important part of Marino’s work life.

“I use the Varius pens to sketch architecture,” he said. The Geneva-based company gave Marino “carte blanche” to design the Varius in his own style. He said the pens are inspired by his “high-performance motorcycle aesthetics” and his “own personal style.”

In other news, Marino will be signing copies of his new book, “The Garden of Peter Marino” Tuesday night at Rizzoli Bookstore at 1133 Broadway at 26th Street from 6 to 8 p.m.