FRIENDLY TAKEOVER: Best known for their artsy approach to fashion, design duo Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos have taken over a three-story townhouse in South Kensington, as part of the Brompton Design District partnership with brands, which runs within the London Design Festival.

The duo set up a art and design space, filled with quirky pieces from their friends, who happen to be artists, as well. The objects are exclusive collaborations, all available for purchase, and are shown alongside the brand’s ready-to-wear collections, including spring-summer 2018, which debuted on Sunday and will be available for pre-order.

This is a premier of sorts for the brand, which doesn’t have its own brick-and-mortar.

“Yes, this is a suggestion of what [our store] might look like, but we are actually excited by the idea that this is temporary and that it gives a sense of ‘see it now or you might miss something,’” explained Pilotto at the opening on Sunday. Added De Vos: “We really don’t like the word pop-up, but we’ve been using it because this is a five-week-stunt, and it is a concept that works for us. There are so many different aspects to us and our work, and this is a great way of showcasing our world.”

Among the artists featured are Martino Gamper and his Arnold Circus button top stools in exclusive colorways (fashion week goers will recognize them from Peter Pilotto’s shows, where the brand has used them as seating arrangements). Designer Bethan Laura Wood created a selection of illuminated glass pieces. Glassblower Jochen Holz, who collaborated with De Vos and Pilotto on a collection of glass earrings this season, also contributed a range of objects including jugs and vases. There are cozy, hand-knotted rugs done with artisans from Ecuador; throws made of recycled, leftover yarn from the brand’s previous collections; furniture and bronze pieces from London antiques dealer Schmid McDonagh, and artworks by Peter McDonald, Francis Upritchard and Max Lamb.

In case you wonder: This is in miniature what the De Vos/Pilotto household looks like. Their friends, they said, have been telling them to show their home in East London, “so that people understand better what we and our design process are about,” said Pilotto, but as De Vos noted: “We are just not ready… it’s very personal.”

Here, at least, one can get a glimpse. The townhouse at 3 Cromwell Place is open to the public through London Frieze until Oct. 13.