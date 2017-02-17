STRIPES EARNED: Hyères festival winner Wataru Tominaga’s graphic, pop sensibility comes splashed across a capsule for Petit Bateau due to launch in time for summer.

The hook-up marks a tradition upheld by the brand since partnering with the festival in 2013 where winners of the event’s Première Vision Grand Jury Prize are invited to reinterpret iconic Petit Bateau garments and codes. The designer follows in the footsteps of previous laureates Satu Maaranen, Kenta Matsushige and Annelie Schubert.

Tominaga layered up motifs on the capsule’s sporty creations which vibrate with green, red and blue milleraies and marinière stripes interspersed with checks and blooms.

“As a designer who is more focused on personal development, it was an interesting challenge to come up with designs for Petit Bateau, which is about democratic yet high-quality clothing. It was about finding the right balance,” said Tominaga who was compared to a “young Issey Miyake” by Julien Dossena, president of the festival’s 2016 fashion jury.

The designer, who got to visit the brand’s factory in Troyes and was given access to a number of archive designs, is currently on an artists’ residency program at the Palais de Tokyo and is due to present a performance piece in a private residence in Athens in April.

The capsule, which houses two unisex styles and four women’s styles, as well as a panty, an item introduced by the brand almost a century ago, will enter the Petit Bateau e-shop and selected stores internationally from April 19. It will also be on sale at the Villa Noailles in Hyères during the upcoming 32nd edition of the five-day festival, which will open on April 27.