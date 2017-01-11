Italian outerwear specialist Peuterey will unveil a limited-edition capsule collection today in Florence. Called Icon Project, the collection relaunches a series of Peuterey’s signature pieces, revisited with a modern twist.

These include men’s and women’s trenches, bombers and parkas, all waterproof and realized in organic cotton with bonding technology, which eliminates traditional stitching by using innovative adhesive elements. “Thindown” feather linings complete the garments, providing lightness and warmth.

The Icon Project line will be presented and celebrated with an event at multibrand store Luisa Via Roma, located in Florence’s central area. For the occasion, the store’s windows will showcase the pieces. These will also be immediately available to purchase in a white, limited-edition version, in a special corner of the shop.

In addition, the capsule collection will touch base in Milan for the men’s fashion shows. Peuterey’s flagship in the city’s tony Via della Spiga will feature the collection in its windows and sell it in the classic fall color palette, which ranges from navy and gray shades for men to powder for women.

Icon Project’s trenches, bombers and long parkas will retail at 790 euros, 890 euros and 990 euros, respectively, or $831, $936 and $1,042 at current exchange.