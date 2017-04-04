Italian outwear specialist Peuterey has teamed with Vespa for a capsule collection that will be launched on Tuesday, concurrently with Milan Design Week.

Previewed on Monday, the cobranded collection includes a field jacket, a helmet and a pair of goggles.

“From our point of view, to do synergies is getting more and more important in order to tell something more to consumers,” said Peuterey’s president Francesca Lusini, introducing the partnership. Lusini highlighted her brand’s and Vespa’s common features, including Italian know-how, attention to quality and the combination of style and functionality.

“We’re strongly oriented toward these kind of activities,” Lusini added, underscoring the importance to have the traditional, seasonal collection flanked by special projects. “The consumer is now faster than us in many aspects, so we need to keep up the pace,” she concluded.

Crafted from a lightweight and waterproof fabric, the outerwear piece has a detachable lining and a foldable hood. The helmet showcases a gradient metallic effect, which is also injected into the goggles’ design, featuring additional beige graphic elements on the black-toned band.

The three products will retail at 499 euros, 175 euros and 140 euros, respectively, or at $532, $186 and $149.

The see-now-buy-now collection will be immediately available in selected Peuterey and Vespa stores and the respective e-commerce channels, in addition to being exclusively sold at the La Rinascente department store in Milan during design week.

“I’m very proud to have the opportunity to exclusively represent this capsule [collection] at La Rinascente,” said Vincenzo Napolano, in charge of the department store’s men’s division. “This is a crucial week for us, both in terms of traffic of international visitors and in terms of sales,” he added, explaining how the pieces will be showcased in the unit’s first floor, dedicated to men’s collections.

In addition, the bar installed in the design floor will be customized with the colors and logos of both brands for the entire week. The venue will also host the collection’s launch cocktail on Tuesday and a meet and greet with a series of influencers, named ambassadors of the project.

These include entrepreneur Riccardo Pozzoli, cofounder of The TBS Crew, the parent company of The Blonde Salad platform and its retail sibling Chiara Ferragni Collection; Facehunter’s Yvan Rodic; Nabile Quenum of jaiperdumaveste.com and the Russians Nataly and Murad Osmann, the social couple behind the #followmeto Instagram project.

Flanking the initiative, a guerrilla marketing campaign will see such influencers moving around the city on Vespa scooters during design week.

Peuterey and Vespa’s partnership will be further developed with the inking of a licensing agreement, whose details have not been disclosed yet. “We’re glad the partnership will continue and we will have a more complete activity in 2018, with the creation of two seasonal collections,” said Davide Zanolini, marketing and communication director of Piaggio Group, Vespa’s parent company. “These [collections] will have a broader distribution, let’s only hope that they will not be subjected to duties as well…” he joked, hinting at the impact of President Donald Trump imposing 100 percent duties on a selection of imported European products, including the iconic Vespa scooter.

The licensing agreement will kick off with a spring 2018 collection.