WAIST NOT: No spoilers from Rachel Weisz, who just wrapped “The Favourite” and wouldn’t specify if she’s the period film’s namesake.

“It’s either Emma Stone or me. You’ll have to watch the movie and find out,” she teased Thursday at the Chloé show.

Asked about her character in the movie, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and set in 18th-century England’s court of Queen Anne, she replied: “Google it.”

Over to you, IMDB: “At the center of the story is the Queen herself (Olivia Colman), whose relationship with her confidante, adviser and clandestine lover Sarah Churchill, Duchess of Marlborough (Rachel Weisz) is turned upside down by the arrival of the Duchess’s younger cousin Abigail (Emma Stone). Soon the balance of power shifts between the women as they jockey for influence with the Queen and the court.”

Weisz let out one descriptor for the costumes: “Corseted.”

“Now I’m very free,” said the actress, dressed in a flowing teal dress. “I’m a big Chloé.”