“There are so many pictures of me rolling my suitcases through the airport so I always consider the bags, too. Luggage is a huge part of my life. It’s something I’ve invested a lot in and I take a lot of time choosing,” said Dita Von Teese, who showed up camera-ready on Tuesday evening for Rimowa’s celebration of its Rodeo Drive pop-up concept shop. Also in the mix were Pharrell Williams and his wife Helen Lasichanh, Alessandra Ambrosio, Jasmine Sanders, stylist B. Akerlund and Shaun Ross.

Alexandre Arnault, the brand’s chief executive officer, showed off the latest products and touted the fun and interactive environment, as well as the tech innovations for the luxury luggage. Said Von Teese, “When I heard about these digital tags they have, I got extremely excited about that. If it [also] has a bag tracker in it, bonus points. I want to know where that bag is at all times.”

Airport dressing has become something of its own genre among celebrities, who never like to be unprepared for the cameras. Von Teese said, “It’s something I take into consideration because it only takes once when you land in Austria or somewhere and there’s full paparazzi waiting for you, that’s taught me to consider my look. I have all these shortcuts that make me look like I’m ‘done’ when I’m not: sunglasses, the ability to make a nice, simple hairdo with three pins, and a great coat.”

To read more about Alexandre Arnault and Rimowa’s latest pop-up plans, click here.