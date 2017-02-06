For Pharrell Williams’ first collection for G-Star Raw since assuming the title of head of imagination and co-owner, he focused on printed denim. The lineup is called G-Star Elwood X25 and consists of men’s and women’s Elwood jeans in 25 different prints. One example is the bright red plaid print, which Williams models himself alongside Dutch model Marte Mei van Haaster in the collection’s campaign.

Williams wanted to focus on a wide array of prints because “what’s most important right now is individuality.”

The jeans are designed using G-Star’s 3-D technology. The campaign was conceived by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse, shot by Lukas Wassmann and styled by Mel Ottenberg. A behind-the-scenes video by Mark Lebon is is also part of it. The collection launches Monday at Dover Street Market in London, and Colette in Paris with a limited selection of prints. The full 25 prints will be available globally Feb. 16 in stores and online.