Philadelphia University and Thomas Jefferson University have combined, effective July 1, creating a national comprehensive university with a broad range of programs in such areas as medicine, science, architecture, design, fashion, textiles, health business and engineering.

The name for the combined university, which will be the fifth largest in the city of Philadelphia, is Thomas Jefferson University, and will be referred to as Jefferson. The honors programs will be in the newly formed Philadelphia University Honors Institute. All existing academic programs and degrees from both universities will continue and many will be expanded.

Philadelphia University, founded in 1884, includes Kanbar College of Design, Engineering and Commerce; the College of Architecture and the Built Environment; The College of Science, Health and the Liberal Arts; the School of Continuing and Professional Education, and PhilaU Online.

Each year at its capstone fashion show, Philadelphia University presents a Spirit of Design Award to designers who have made outstanding contributions to the fashion and design industry through innovation. Honorees have included John Varvatos, Nicole Miller, Francisco Costa and Jay McCarroll. This year, Daniela Kamiliotis, senior vice president of Ralph Lauren, received the honor.

Founded in 1824, Thomas Jefferson University includes the Sidney Kimmel Medical College (formerly known as Jefferson Medical College) and the Colleges of Biomedical Sciences, Health Professions, Nursing, Pharmacy and Population Health.

“Although the world is changing rapidly, higher education is stuck using old models to teach students how things used to be done,” said Stephen K. Klasko, president and chief executive officer of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health. “We need to help students lead change, not react to it. We are creating a comprehensive university centered on what’s going to be obvious 10 or 20 years from now, but doing it today.”