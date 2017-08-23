MILAN — Philipp Plein on Wednesday unveiled a two-year collaboration with American boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. The partnership will officially kick off at the much-anticipated crossover match between the undefeated boxer and UFC champion Conor McGregor taking place Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Mayweather will make his entrance into the ring sporting a Philipp Plein custom boxing robe and trunks. In addition, his support team will wear bespoke total looks by the brand. The company has not disclosed details of the outfits.

“[Floyd’s] fashion sense and fearless attitude perfectly match the Philipp Plein mood and lifestyle,” Plein said about the partnership. The German designer also revealed that the idea of the collaboration came up last May, when Mayweather joined him on the runway of his resort fashion show, held in Cannes during the city’s film festival.

Plein posted a picture of the moment on his Instagram account to break the news of the partnership.

To celebrate the upcoming and 50th fight in the boxer’s career, Plein and Mayweather will also unveil a limited-edition capsule collection at the brand’s Las Vegas flagship on Friday, after the boxer’s weigh-in and ultimate pre-match confrontation with his opponent.

The collection, which features both the brand’s logo and the boxer’s name, will be available exclusively at the flagship and on the label’s e-commerce site.

Mayweather is the latest sports personality to join the Plein gang, after pro tennis player Sofya Zhuk, Inter Milan soccer player Mauro Icardi, Formula One racer Nico Hülkenberg and NFL wide receiver Braxton Miller.