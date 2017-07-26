Philipp Plein has signed a two-year agreement with Switzerland’s Hockey Club Lugano to reboot the image of the storied local hockey club.

The collaboration includes the reinvention of the players’ jerseys and the naming and revamp of the Ice Lounge, now dubbed “Plein Sport on the Rocks,” in the club’s domestic arena Pista La Resega.

The partnership will be officially unveiled during the pre-season’s friendly matches that anticipate the season starting Sept. 8. To mark its kickoff, the pre-season jerseys will also be auctioned.

Under the Plein Sport brand, the German designer sketched a jogging suit and a complete lineup of match gears specifically for the hockey club. While maintaining the historical black, white and yellow colors that have epitomized the club since the Sixties, an eagle now stands out on the jerseys in line with Plein’s aesthetics.

In addition to the players’ range of clothing, Plein is offering the staff of the new Plein Sport on the Rocks a formal suit that matches the space. The latter has been renovated and features a mostly black-and-white decor with a half-red panther’s head — a longtime symbol of the Hockey Club Lugano — standing out on flooring and furniture.

“As a Swiss brand headquartered in Lugano, a partnership with the storied local hockey club is a natural fit on many levels.…It will boost brand recognition and awareness in the home market,” mused Plein on the partnership, which is set to debut next week with the unveiling of the redesigned VIP lounge and staff’s range of clothing.

Philipp Plein Group has recently tapped Edwin Navez as its new chief financial officer and chief operating officer and Roberto Magnani as director of international development. The group operates 151 monobrand stores globally, including flagships in Milan, Paris, New York, Los Angeles and Hong Kong.

The Hockey Club Lugano was founded in 1941 and plays under the National League A division.