Phillip Lim celebrated Cinco de Mayo in Los Angeles, where his downtown Arts District concept store also marked its one-year anniversary with the launch of “Global Series: Mexico” in collaboration with artisanal tequila Casa Dragones. The monthlong installment celebrates Mexico’s art and design culture, and kicked off with a party Friday night

featuring performances by local bands Sin Color and The Mexican Standoff.

“We envisioned this as a space that’s always changing, a place where we could host events for the community,” said Lim. Indeed, while some of the collectible furniture pieces remained the same over the year, others were added or moved to make way for art installations. The clothes and shoes were not the focus but instead a small edit of pieces displayed as one-off installations themselves.

Others were worn by those in attendance, including 3.1 Phillip Lim chief executive officer and cofounder Wen Zhou, models Sami Miro and Chloe Norgaard and actor Jack Falahee. Also in the mix were designers Eddie Borgo and Trina Turk, Barneys New York creative ambassador-at-large Simon Doonan and Magasin owner Josh Peskowitz.

Every Thursday in May, 3.1 Phillip Lim and Casa Dragones will curate in-store programming, starting May 10 with a “Chavela” documentary screening; a May 17 performance by artist Emanuel Tovar, a conversation between Páramo Gallery curator Alex Garcia and artist Ruben Ortiz Torres; and a May 31 tequila workshop with sommelier and tequila expert Sandra Fernandez.

From May 7 through June 2, artwork from leading Mexican artists will be on view during store hours. Highlights include a hat installation by Claudia Fernández featuring different materials and styles of sombreros sourced from various regions in Mexico, as well as an Emanual Tovar sculpture and photographs by Graciela Iturbide.