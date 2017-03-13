Phillip Lim and Wen Zhou channeled Crockett and Tubbs fame to celebrate their new Bal Harbour boutique. The partners opened 3.1 Phillip Lim’s third U.S. store in November but waited until March 9 to host the bay side bash at the postmodernist Pink House designed by Arquitectonica and featured in the original “Miami Vice.” The head start on spring break paid off as a snowstorm was about to hit New York.

“You could put me in a shack, and I’d still be happy as long as I can get some sun,” said Lim, who actually stayed at the snazzy Soho Beach House, where he gave a talk and eased right back into his former Southern California lifestyle. “I grew up in Orange County, so I feel at home with sunshine and palm trees.”

Rather than fashion executives’ usual, in-and-out tour of retail centers, he also used his brief time here to connect to the community through its art scene with stops at Locust Projects, Primary Projects and the de la Cruz Collection. Several gallerists and artists attended the casual paella supper with the Pink Flamingo, a watermelon mojito, as the welcome drink.

“If you really want to see what’s happening, you have to go where the artists are,” said Lim, who earned serious Cuban street cred, too, by flying in Cucu Diamantes, a member of the band Yerba Buena, from Havana.

While she sang “Being Drunk, Being Drunk and Being Drunk Again,” stylist Danny Santiago recalled shooting Niki Taylor for a Bloomingdale’s catalog here in the Eighties. Zhou wished she could move into the corner bedroom with a terrace, and Lim looked for inspiration for his new midcentury modern home in the North Fork, where he was heading the next day.