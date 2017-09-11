PHILOSOPHY RESCHEDULES: Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini has shifted its runway show on Sept. 23 from 7:00 p.m. local time to 1:00 p.m. due to scheduling conflicts on the busy Saturday evening. The brand has also exited from the official Milan Fashion Week calendar.

Serafini has not changed the show venue, at Palazzo Litta in Corso Magenta, and the show will be bookended by Blumarine and Ermanno Scervino, which are both at close range, making it easier for retailers and the press.

On Sept. 23, Missoni’s first coed show will be held at 5:00 p.m., followed by Jil Sander’s first coed show designed by new co-creative directors Lucie and Luke Meier an hour later.

Starting at 6.30 p.m., Salvatore Ferragamo will hold an event to launch its new women’s scent, followed by the Florence-based firm’s show at 8.30 p.m. and a dinner party to fete the fragrance. Angela Missoni’s own dinner and party marking her 20th anniversary as creative director of the family-owned brand is also scheduled for that evening.

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini is under parent fashion group Aeffe SpA, which also controls the Alberta Ferretti, Moschino and Pollini brands and produces and distributes collections for Cédric Charlier and Jeremy Scott.

Serafini’s Philosophy line debuted at Milan Fashion Week in February 2015. He succeeded Natalie Ratabesi, whom Alberta Ferretti had tapped as creative director of the younger Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti line in October 2012, distancing herself from the brand to focus on her namesake label.