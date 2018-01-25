GOING WITH THE PHVLO: New women’s wear activewear brand Phvlo, pronounced flow, has teamed with students from Central Saint Martins on an eco-friendly capsule collection that launches at Lane Crawford this week.

Launched last year and based in London, the seasonless brand was created by the British-Chinese designer and CSM graduate Johanna Ho who also designs an eponymous collection, which she started in 1998.

The 10-piece Phvlo x Central Saint Martins range includes coats, jackets, sweatshirts, midi skirts, dresses, blouses and leggings. The price range is 225 pounds for a skirt to 495 pounds for a coat. It will be sold online and in Lane Crawford International stores.

A puffer jacket was designed with a 3M Thinsulate featherless material rather than goose feathers, while raincoats were done with a weaving technique that naturally creates a waterproof fabric.

Ho said the collaboration was about “sharing knowledge and providing opportunities for students unrestricted by social, geographic or economic boundaries. We wanted to create a learning experience for students to promote eco and sustainability through their designs.”