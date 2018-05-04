Pop-up shops aren’t just for democratically priced goods. For the first time ever, luxury jeweler Piaget is popping up — inside Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills. The shop-within-a-shop, officially open for business next week through early September, features 22 one-of-a-kind high jewelry and timepiece creations that have never been shown in the U.S. and are normally unavailable outside a Piaget flagship boutique — of which there is one on nearby Rodeo Drive.

Titled “Sunlight Journey,” the collection showcases designs inspired by Mediterranean gardens, Venice, the Silk Road, the Amalfi Coast and Palm Springs, Calif. The 13 jewelry pieces and nine watches range in price from $11,800 to more than $800,000, making them among the highest-ticket items available in the store.

Among them are a white and yellow diamond and ruby sunburst collar necklace and matching earrings, a diamond-inlaid gold cuff with a timepiece hidden underneath a cabochon opal, a negative-space cuff with a large fire opal center stone, and watches featuring sunset-colored gemstones on the face.

The custom installation within the main floor precious jewelry department conveys the sun theme with a brass sunbeam-like wall installation and specially designed vitrines. The pop-up also features a dedicated presentation counter and stylized lounge seating.

The Beverly Hills department store has always done a healthy designer jewelry business, so perhaps the good karma will rub off in the high jewelry department. The retailer also posted positive gains in the last quarter.

