IT TAKES TWO: Pierre Bergé has tied the knot with his longtime partner, American landscape gardener Madison Cox.

Bergé, the longtime companion and business partner of the late couturier Yves Saint Laurent, married Cox in a private ceremony in Paris on March 31, he told French news agency AFP, confirming a report in tabloid magazine Ici Paris. An official at the Pierre Bergé — Yves Saint Laurent Foundation confirmed the information, adding that Bergé would be making no additional comment.

Bergé, who supported outgoing French President François Hollande’s move to legalize same-sex marriage in 2013, said he has known Cox, who is vice-president of his foundation, for four decades.

“I have lived two big love stories before, with Bernard Buffet during 10 years and with Yves Saint Laurent during 50 years. Gay marriage didn’t exist. Today, I am making my relationship with Madison Cox legal,” Bergé told AFP.

The businessman is the longtime president of Sidaction, which raises awareness and collects charitable funds for AIDS.

Cox has worked for celebrity clients in addition to hotels and resorts such as Ian Schrager’s Miami Beach Edition. He wrote the preface for the book “The Gardener’s Garden” and is the director of the Majorelle Foundation, an exotic garden complex in Marrakech that belongs to the Pierre Bergé — Yves Saint Laurent Foundation.

Cox is an advisory board member of the Aangan Trust in Mumbai, which works to strengthen India’s child protection system. He initiated Aangan’s Garden Project, a rehabilitation and vocational program for children in conflict with the law.

