ANNIVERSARY EDITION: The 10th-anniversary edition of annual fashion-centric short film festival “A Shaded View on Fashion Film” will be held Sept. 7 to 9 at Pierre Cardin’s Palais Bulles, located in the French city of Théoule-sur-Mer on the Mediterranean coast.

Founded in 2006 as “You Wear It Well,” the festival was renamed “A Shaded View on Fashion Film” in 2008 when it moved to Paris, to match the “A Shaded View on Fashion” blog created by Diane Pernet, a blogger and multihyphenate industry insider.

Held at the Jeu de Paume museum, then at the Centre Pompidou until 2015, the festival focuses on short films in which fashion holds “a proper, definite role,” as stated by Pernet. In 2016 and 2017, it held international editions in Shanghai and Sofia, Bulgaria, as well as showcases during the Cannes Film Festival.

The Palais Bulles, famed for its Space Age appearance and vistas of the Riviera coastline through circular windows and portals, is the work of Hungarian architect Antti Lovag. The fantastical, cavelike structure was the set for a Pierre Cardin show in October 2008 and more recently for the Dior show by Raf Simons for the cruise 2016 season. (Scenes of “Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie” were also shot there.)

The festival’s program will include an in-competition program, out-of-competition films, roundtables by film and fashion industry experts and a selection of documentaries. Among the works being showcased is a special edit of the upcoming “House of Cardin” documentary by American filmmakers P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes which will premiere at the festival.

French TV presenter Mademoiselle Agnès is slated to be master of ceremonies, and previous jury presidents, including Michèle Lamy, Dries Van Noten, Olivier Saillard, Rick Owens and Jean Paul Gaultier, will be part of the 2018 jury.

Pernet did not confirm the name of the jury president, saying discussions were ongoing. Cardin has been named as president of honor of the festival and is designing the trophies that will be handed out to winning film-makers and actors.

The event is supported by Théoule-sur-mer and the surrounding region.

“Fashion films are truly cinematographic creations, even when the narrative includes what brands and houses want to tell, of course, but they aren’t advertising. It is film,” said Marlise Migliore, director of protocol and promotion for the city. “[The festival] immediately struck the mayor and team as an event that would match our cultural aims and fit with Mr. Cardin and the architectural value of the building.”

“Everything [Pierre Cardin] started — showing in department stores, licensing business, collaborations — became the way that fashion operates to this day,” said Pernet. “For the 10th edition, to be invited to Palais Bulles signals the evolution and place of fashion film in the industry.”

The deadline for submitting films is April 30, and a press conference is to be cohosted by representatives of the city, the fashion house and the festival in May in Paris.