GOING GOING: Following on the heels of Elie Top in 2016, Artcurial has given French footwear maven Pierre Hardy carte blanche to handpick a selection of items from three imminent sales due to be held by the auction house in Monaco and create still lifes around them for the accompanying catalogues.

The hook-up involves three sales due to be held from July 17 to 19 at the Hermitage hotel in Monte-Carlo: Collector Watches, Jewelry and Hermès Summer Collection. Hardy’s still lifes feature his selection presented among vanity symbols like candles, mirrors, skulls, fruits and flowers.

The sale features a total of around 557 lots, and is expected to generate around $6.6 million in total.

Highlights from the Collector Watches sale include a Rolex Daytona “Panda,” circa 1971, estimated at between $220,000 and $330,000, and an Art Deco Cartier bracelet watch in white gold, which is expected to fetch between $8,800 and $13,200.

Jewelry highlights include Art Deco pieces by Chaumet and Cartier, as well as a 1940 ballerina corsage clip by Van Cleef & Arpels that is expected to fetch between $66,000 and $88,000.

The Hermès Summer Collection sale will include an array of Kelly and Birkin bags as well as more recent collector models like the blue marine Bolide Shark made from young bull leather, which is expected to fetch between $11,000 and $16,500. Hardy is particularly familiar with the products in the latter sale, having designed the house’s footwear since 1990 and jewelry since 2001.

A preview of the lots will be held in Paris from June 28 to 30, and in Monaco from July 15 to 17.