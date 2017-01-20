TAKE TWO: Pierre Hardy is seeing double again for fall. The shoe designer played with elements of shoe styles for a second time in his “Constructivist Dandy” collection, coming up with items like a chunky monk shoe with a Velcro fastener or a mule with an ankle strap turned into an ankle boot, the latter available in simple black or with contrasting red details for more of a statement piece. An exclusively designed multicolored stripe in muted shades was an appealing new feature on several designs. The sneaker got the hybrid treatment, too, as in velvet Slider designs that paired the eveningwear fabric with street-style cool. After all, why should men’s footwear be so serious?