NAME IN LIGHTS: Pigalle’s Stephane Ashpool conceived a wardrobe destined for the stage for his Sound of Paris event at Salle Pleyel on Thursday during Paris’ Fête de la Musique, in collaboration with Beats by Dr. Dre.

The designer outfitted artists from the Grande Ville Records label, including Muddy Monk, Papooz, Grande Ville and Bonnie Banane.

Items included a futuristic trench; a tracksuit top mixing neon-striped white jersey embroidered with musical notes and colored leather panels; a silver jacket with contrast trim around the lapel; and a red suit in a textured PVC-like material.

The dancers wore soft suits made from white jersey with light blue sheer overlays, or deconstructed tracksuits with a ninja vibe.

For the footwear, the designer collaborated with Converse on five custom styles of the Chuck 70, a modern iteration of the Chuck Taylor All Star, created specifically for each of the performers.

The Sound of Paris is a collective project that celebrates young Paris-based talents in fashion and music.