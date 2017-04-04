STREET SIGNS: Missoni and Pigalle Paris are fashion’s latest unexpected bedfellows.

Pigalle’s founder and designer Stéphane Ashpool took to Instagram to announce that he’d be collaborating with Missoni, but he didn’t reveal any details surrounding the collection, which he called the “Missoni Pigalle Collectable Collaboration.”

This news falls in line with what is expected to be a trend among luxury houses, who are starting to fully embrace streetwear brands, as evidenced by Louis Vuitton’s extensive collection with Supreme, which will be available in July.

Unlike Louis Vuitton, whose partnerships have typically been relegated to artists such as Stephen Sprouse and Yayoi Kusama, Missoni has worked with a variety of brands and retailers including Converse, Target and Havaianas. And unlike Supreme, Pigalle, which won the 2015 ANDAM Fashion Award in 2015, has operated more closely with the industry, putting on elaborate fashion shows that feature youth from Pigalle, the district in Paris the line is named after.

Ashpool, who started the line in 2008, is known for his vibrant designs with intricate details. He’s previously worked with Nike and operates shops in Tokyo and Paris. Earlier this year he opened a new atelier in Paris.