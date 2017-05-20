LONDON — The paparazzi photos last year gave the game away: Pippa Middleton chose Giles Deacon to design her wedding gown, which was finally revealed on Saturday morning at her wedding to hedge fund manager James Matthews in Englefield, Berkshire, England.

The dress was a bespoke classic lace gown with a high-neck, cap sleeves and an open back. Her veil was designed by Stephen Jones, created with tulle and a dégradé of embroidered pearls. Her Maidenhair Fern tiara and hairpiece was handmade by Robinson Pelham. She wore ivory satin Manolo Blahnik pumps with pearl embellishments.

“The dress is constructed with a cap sleeve, high neckline and features a corseted bodice with draping to the front and a heart-shaped detail at the back,” said Deacon. “The bespoke silk cotton lace was hand appliquéd to create an illusion of the dress having ‘no seams’. The lace bodice is embroidered with pearl detailing over an organza and tulle underskirt, which has layer upon layer to enable a floor-sweeping movement. It’s a privilege to show the craftsmanship that my team produces in London and a real testament to Pippa’s support of British fashion.”

The ceremony took place at St Mark’s Church and was being followed by a reception at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, six miles from the 12th Century church.

Tabloid photos of Deacon, clutching an oversize garment bag, and members of his team outside Middleton’s multi-million dollar London home last November provided an early tip off. Photographers also got a picture of mother-of-the-bride Carole Middleton leaving the apartment around the same time.

Deacon, is a major London talent who specializes in dramatic bespoke, one-off and red carpet creations. His list of celebrity clientele includes Cate Blanchett, Thandie Newton, Kate Moss, Kristin Scott Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Kylie Minogue, Lily Allen, Daphne Guinness, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sarah Jessica Parker and Solange Knowles.

Middleton made her mark five years ago at her sister Kate’s wedding to Prince William. She nearly stole the show at Westminster Abbey, dressed in a white bridesmaid’s dress by Alexander McQueen.

Middleton and Matthews were engaged in July after dating for less than a year — although they had briefly been an item in 2012. Matthews proposed to Middleton during a trip to Lake District in June. He bought an octagonal ring with a three-carat Asscher-cut diamond from London jeweler Robinson Pelham for Middleton.

