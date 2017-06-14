NEW BEGINNINGS: Pippa Vosper, the London-based editor-turned-retailer, has opened a new boutique in Notting Hill bearing her name.

The “Pippa” store follows on from Vosper’s first retail venture, RSPV, a boutique in West London’s Chiswick area that hosted designer sample sales.

Vosper said that she always drew customers based in Notting Hill, as well as from the nearby Knightsbridge and Mayfair areas, so moving to a central location had been a long time coming.

“I’ve spent so much time in Notting Hill, growing up and living here, that it’s always been my dream location,” said Vosper, adding that her aim is to create a shopping destination and focus on brick-and-mortar retail for the moment. “We’re just off the Ledbury Road, Joseph and Matchesfashion are around the corner and it’s great to sit next to those stores at a central location. All the girls walking from Portobello toward Westbourne Grove usually just see us and walk by.”

The new space will follow a similar concept to the original boutique, with the focus being on designer sample sales. The first sale, marking the launch of the store, features resort and beachwear, selling past season, discounted items from the likes of Mara Hoffman, Brazilian designer Adriana Degreas and March 11, known for their popular embroidered summer dresses. Sales by Turkish designer Gül Hürgel and Versace are also in the pipeline.

In addition to hosting sample sales, the new store will introduce a new feature that will allow designers to take over the space for week-long periods, to sell both seasonal and discounted collections as well as host events and industry appointments.

“It’s not a subletting arrangement, I would be hosting the designers and giving them control of the space for a week or two. It would allow young designers to showcase their products and collections for both customers and editors. The space can also be used as a showroom. At the same time we could also cater to more established names who don’t have a space in London,” said Vosper.

She added that she chose to keep the decor of the store “clean and sharp” so that it can easily be transformed for designer residencies: “I wanted to keep things simple, there’s pale cream walls, pink velvet curtains over big windows and a selection of objects I’ve been collecting over my travels.”