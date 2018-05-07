TALENT SCOUTING: Pitti Tutorship, Pitti Immagine’s business division aimed at supporting emerging designers in the development of their brands, has teamed with New York-based The New School’s Parsons School of Design for the fifth edition of its “Pitti Tutorship Reward” prize.

Established in 2017, the talent competition addresses fashion design students who have the chance to get the support of the Pitti Tutorship team, guided by director Riccardo Vannetti, to start paving their professional career path.

For this new edition, an academic jury including The New School’s Parsons School of Design’s professors will select three of their students who enrolled in the project. Vannetti will name the winner, who will be awarded during the 70th Parsons Benefit Event hosted in New York on May 21 at the Pier Sixty venue.

Previously, Pitti Tutorship collaborated for its “Pitti Tutorship Reward” prize with several international fashion schools, including The Costume and Fashion Academy of Rome, Milan’s European Institute of Design and London’s Central Saint Martins.

Founded in January 2016, Pitti Tutorship supports designers in the different aspects of their business, from researching the right production and distribution partners to the development of communication strategies and brand-image activities.