HIGHLY PROMOTIONAL: Looks like the latest house guest at Los Angeles concept shop Apt. 4B will be Playboi Carti.

The rapper, real name Jordan Terrell Carter, has announced he’ll play host to an exclusive pop-up within the boutique retailer on Los Angeles’ famed Fairfax Avenue best known as streetwear central with Supreme, Pink Dolphin, Diamond Supply Co. and other brands there.

Apt. 4B, started by designer JP Moronta, who goes by Moon, and Monique Carmen, in 2013 is a long-standing fixture on the street. Their shop is known for its eclectic store buildout that mimics the look of a studio apartment inhabited by a Nineties hip-hop fan with a TV playing movies on VHS tapes, kitchenette and bed. The window outside the apartment facing passersby on the street is regularly rebooted based on various themes, with past displays mirroring a Nineties cell phone store and vinyl outpost.

The Carti Apt. 4B pop-up on Saturday and Sunday is to feature a 15-piece collection of T-shirts, shorts, a hoodie and beanies exclusive to the store.

The Apt. 4B store window will display artwork from Carti’s most recent project with the rest of the store for the most part maintaining its Nineties aesthetic save for some posters, vinyl and cassettes to tie in Atlanta’s — where Carti hails from — influence in hip-hop, according to Carmen.

The Playboi Carti Apt. 4B pop-up follows a temporary pop-in at Nous in Paris this week, both of which are in the lead up to the artist’s Die Lit Tour expected to kick off in July. Carti also hosted a pop-up at retailer Alchemist in Miami Beach last month in the lead up to his performance during the Rolling Loud Festival.

The retail play leading up to the concert is part of a broader trend that’s helped spin concert merchandise into full-fledged lifestyle brands as seen with moves by Kanye West with his pop-ups selling “Saint Pablo Tour” merchandise in 2016 and Justin Bieber’s “Purpose the Stadium Tour” collection that’s also been sold outside of music venues.