First there was BeautyCon, and now there’s TheCurvyCon, a two-day conference celebrating the plus-size community, which will take place Sept. 8 and 9 during New York Fashion Week at the Metropolitan West.

The third annual, sold-out event, founded by curvy bloggers and influencers Chastity Garner and CeCe Olisa, will feature a keynote address from Emmy nominee Chrissy Metz of “This Is Us” and will be live-streamed on Yahoo Style. The schedule also includes a runway show by curvy retailer Dia&Co, featuring the debut of five new plus-size brands, including one collaboration with a well-known influencer, followed by a panel discussion with stylist Stacy London and model Emme, moderated by Fern Mallis.

The conference will also mark the debut of Target’s plus-size fitness line, C9 Champion. A fitness experience and Q&A with C9 Champion brand ambassador Massy Arias will kick off the event.

Amid the panels and programming, TheCurvyCon will also feature a pop-up shop with brands including Macy’s, Full Beauty, Lane Bryant, Eloquii, Ashley Stewart, City Chic, Rachel Roy, Fashion to Figure, Modcloth, SimplyBe, Melissa McCarthy’s Seven7, Premme, Gwynnie Bee, CurvyKate, HookedUp Shapewear and Carol’s Daughter. Each brand will stock its full range of sizes so shoppers can try on clothes and find their correct size in each brand.

“There is such a community online for plus-size fashion, but it’s not often found in person. We wanted to bring that online community into an in-person event,” said Garner, who is founder of Garnerstyle.com, which offers inspiration and advice to plus-size women.

“The goal was to bring consumers, influencers and brands into the same space. We’re serving the 67 percent [who are above a size 14],” said Olisa, a fellow blogger and YouTube personality at Plussizeprincess.com.

Garner said next year TheCurvyCon will triple in size from 500 to 1,500 attendees and move to a new venue.