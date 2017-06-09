MILAN — Italian accessories label Pollini will present a see-now-buy-now capsule collection of sneakers at the upcoming edition of Pitti Uomo, running June 13 to 16. Named “Modern Brit,” the range will flank the presentation of the brand’s spring 2018 collection and be available to purchase beginning June 13.

The “Modern Brit” capsule collection is made of a single style, crafted in velour or in soft drum-tanned calf leather. The design features British-inspired brogue motifs highlighted by trims in contrasting hues. A rubber sole and tab carrying the Pollini logo in relief add a sportier edge to the style.

The color palette ranges from mauve or green in velour options to total black or multitoned combinations of brown, red and white for the alternatives in calf leather.

The “Modern Brit” sneakers will retail at 250 euros, or $280, and will be available exclusively on pollini.com and at the Florentine Spazio A multibrand store. To celebrate the launch, Spazio A will also host a cocktail party the same day and dedicate its window to the brand during Pitti Uomo.

Pollini is controlled by Aeffe SpA, which is also the parent company of the Moschino, Alberta Ferretti and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini labels. In addition, Aeffe produces and distributes collections for Cédric Charlier and Jeremy Scott.