When the first golfers step to the T-shirt on Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., for this year’s U.S. Open, they’ll be surrounded by officials and volunteers sporting specially designed outfits from Polo Ralph Lauren.

For the eighth time, the company is the Official Outfitter of the USGA and U.S. Open Championship and has created uniforms for the volunteers and officials as well as USGA executives.

In addition, the brand has also designed a line of official U.S. Open commemorative merchandise for fans that will be sold on site as well as at the Ralph Lauren and USGA web sites.

And for those who have had too much fun chasing Tiger Woods around the course, the brand has partnered with Free Ride to offer complimentary rides in buggies wrapped in Polo Ralph Lauren branding to and from the Ralph Lauren Southampton store through June 17.

But for those choosing to stay at the course for the duration, the brand is working with a digital sketch artist who will create artwork of attendees wearing golf attire being sold in the merchandise tent. It will include the Saturday look of Polo Ralph Lauren-sponsored golfer, the number-one ranked Justin Thomas, or other looks.