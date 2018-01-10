GO TAKE A HIKE: Mountain trekking is out-of-reach for many city dwellers, but that hasn’t deterred Pop-In@Nordstrom creating an exclusive capsule collection with The North Face.

So what if the Seven Summits require too much air travel or training to tackle? Nordstrom shoppers can soon dress the part by choosing the items inspired by the colors, patterns and fabrics of traditional South Asian clothing and the mountain-climbing culture.

Starting Friday and running through Feb. 12, eight Nordstrom stores and its e-commerce site will offer some of the brand’s signature styles reimagined. The brand’s Denali jacket, inspired by the primary color of flags often pitched in mountainsides, will be among the offerings. The name is a nod to the highest mountain peak in North America with an elevation of 20,310 feet. There is also the Nuptse puffer, a jacket made from an exclusive jacquard fabric with metallic thread, and the Mountain Jacket, featuring a tonal rich jacquard.

Consumers will find unisex sizing. There will also be an assortment of beanies, hats, backpacks, bags, wallets, blankets and other choices. Each will carry a custom patch to demonstrate the partnership that integrates a poppy flower with The North Face logo. The limited-edition line will be available in the Seattle and Chicago stores, as well as Bellevue Square in Bellevue, Wash., the CF Pacific Centre in Vancouver, the CF Toronto Eaton Centre in Toronto, NorthPark Center in Dallas, South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa and The Grove in Los Angeles.

“I’ve always loved The North Face’s mantra, ‘Never Stop Exploring’ and how we define the word ‘explorer’,” said Olivia Kim, Nordstrom vice president of creative projects. “The North Face is unique in their ability to outfit the most accomplished climbers, mountaineers, skiers, and runners in extreme conditions, as well as be my personal go-to for just walking around the city or going to the grocery store in an urban metropolis.”