Call it a pop-up economy. Perhaps a combination of retail uncertainty, high rents and fickle shoppers, the pop-up shop may soon need to change its definition as more and more of them appear in Los Angeles, and persist longer than the intended period. But the concept has not worn out its welcome at The Platform, the hipster retail collective in Culver City, Calif., which from the get-go has welcomed these “temporary” shops along with permanent ones.

One of the first to open there two years ago, The Edit by Freda Salvador and Janessa Leone, a partnership between the independently owned shoe brand and hat brand, respectively, has graduated to permanent status and is welcoming a pop-up of its own, with L.A.-based premium denim brand Citizens of Humanity.

The tie-up, which opens May 17, marks the first time The Edit has incorporated apparel items into its store, which necessitated bringing in some new fixtures and dressing rooms along with incorporating the jeans on the existing shelves with accessories.

The idea came about after Citizens asked Leone to be in an “at-home-style” feature for its digital platform. She then invited them to do something at her store to round out the partnership.

The offering will focus on Citizens’ premium vintage range and an assortment of its newest fits and washes selected by Leone that include The Charlotte, a high-rise straight-leg cut in nonstretch denim, and The Olivia, a high-rise slim silhouette crafted in stretch denim. There will also be a selection of T-shirts.

“At our core, our brand is about luxurious, well-crafted pieces that sit on the fence of being part of your uniform. Denim at its core also embodies that idea,” said Leone. “We want the store to feel like an extension of your dream wardrobe if you walked into a closet that was really well-designed.”

“Janessa Leone is one of those who effortlessly embodies that California spirit. We wanted to kick off our partnership with something new, that our customers could embrace to be the first to experience some of the new styles here in our hometown,” said Citizens’ creative director Karen Phelps.

While the plan is to open for two weeks, Leone said she’s keeping it open-ended. “As we shift to the digital age, people also have the desire to feel product in their hands, so we want to offer that tangibility and we’ll see how customers respond,” she said. “Platform as a whole is a very young, fast-moving agile community, especially in the world of fast fashion where they have a hype and then blur out. We aren’t trying to be the new cool thing. We want to band together as a community to create enriching store units. L.A. can be a lonely place because it’s so stretched out.”

Leone, who lives in nearby Mar Vista and whose company is headquartered in Santa Monica, launched kids in November and is planning to have mommy-and-me yoga in the store. She’s also starting a Cocktails and Conversation series this summer with local business owners giving talks, and she may even pop up at Shutters on the Beach hotel in Santa Monica.

If the Citizens pop-up goes into fall, Phelps said that collection speaks to its pillars of elevated washes and artisanal craftsmanship. The fits evolve with a focus on longer inseams and higher rises and the straight leg is key as the mood shifts towards classic Nineties references.

Also this month, Bird, the Brooklyn, N.Y.-based multibrand store that opened a West Coast location at The Platform last year, will host its own pop-up opening May 31 to celebrate its summer dress collaboration with L.A.-based textile brand Block Shop.