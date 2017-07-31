WME and IMG Models has a new client. The talent agency revealed today that it has signed model and actress Poppy Delevingne.

Delevingne, 31, has previously been the face of Chanel and Louis Vuitton and has worked with brands such as Jaguar Land Rover, Longchamp, Montblanc and Shiseido. She is the first-ever Jo Malone London Girl, and hosted an event for the brand with fellow model-turned-singer Karen Elson earlier this year. “My mother wore Jo Malone when I was growing up, so it has always been woven into the fabric of my life,” Delevingne previously told WWD.

She recently made her big screen debut in Guy Ritchie’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” remake, in which she appeared opposite Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law. “I’m kind of an old-school chick. I like all of those old stories,” she told WWD when asked what attracted her to the role. “But it’s a Guy Ritchie movie, so he’s given it a modern twist and it’s completely unexpected. He’s a genius, so I think the movie is wild and fantastic.” She will also be in “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” 20th Century Fox’s forthcoming film that also stars Halle Berry and Julianne Moore.

Earlier this month, Delevingne was seen supporting younger sister Cara at the premiere of Luc Besson’s “Valerian” in Los Angeles. “So proud I could burst into a million teeny, tiny pieces,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of the two.

More from WWD.com:

Poppy Delevingne on Beauty, Acting and Aging

Jaime King Hosts Lunch for Jo Malone Girl Poppy Delevingne in L.A.

Cara Delevingne Writes, Records Song for Movie Soundtrack

Shear Fantasy: Cara Delevingne on ‘Valerian,’ Inspiring Young Girls and ‘Not Needing Hair to Be Beautiful’