Online platform Popsugar returns to Coachella for the third year with its Cabana Club programming during Weekend One, which includes a CDFA brunch on April 15 cohosted by Emily Current and Meritt Elliott of The Great and Clare Vivier of Clare V.

“We are casual people and we like the desert and the mountains,” said Elliott. “The Great is based in casual American dressing and as we’ve watched the festival scene take off, we are excited to get together with Clare and highlight easy, casual wear in a place like the desert.”

Vivier will be highlighting some of Clare V.’s festival-appropriate bags as well as her fanny pack. “Coachella is such a great cultural event we have here Southern California, and we are a California brand; everything is made here, so it makes sense to do it,” she said.

Taking over the Colony Palms Hotel, the day’s events also include a poolside performance by Grammy Award-winning singer Daya and activities with Nordstrom and Ulta Beauty such as hair styling and beauty DIY. The brand’s Must Have gifting suite and Popsugar Studios will be capturing all the fashion and beauty trends and celebrity interviews live for its Snapchat channel.

“Coachella is one of our favorite events to cover and attend and the CFDA is a great partner; we’re both committed to style and supporting American fashion and talented designers. This year we’re excited to be hosting with three fabulous females,” said Lisa Sugar, founder and president of Popsugar.

“This festival has it all — great fashion, creative beauty, high energy, social engagement and killer music. Our partnership with the CFDA puts a spotlight on this sexy-sweet style. For us, it’s an inclusive, imaginative party that is a catalyst for the summer months of fun and sun.”

Other brands making waves in the desert include Victoria’s Secret and Rachel Zoe, both hosting daytime “Oasis” events, as well as Jeremy Scott, Levi’s, Revolve and festival sponsor H&M.